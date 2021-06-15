New Launch Date for Wind-powered Ro-ro Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday June 15, 2021

Sustainable shipping company Neoline is to stick with its original choice of shipbuilder for wind-powered cargo ships, the company has said.

However, a second tendering process in 2020 has meant that the shipping service has missed the 2021 start date.

The company now hopes that shipbuilder Neopolia Mobility will have the ship ready in time for 2024.

According to Neoline, it is developing "a responsible maritime transport offer based on the operation of ro-ro cargo ships with a main velic propulsion system".

This system can generate a 80-90% saving [on fuel] consumption and its associated emissions compared with a conventional ship of the same size.

Neopolia  Mobility is  part of the  Neopolia  network, a federation of regional firms that collaborate on innovative industrial projects.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com