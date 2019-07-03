Construction of Two Wind Powered Ro-Ros Set to Begin this Year

Neoline sign a Letter of Order Intent with Neopolia S.A.S. Image Credit: Neoline

France-based Neoline says it has selected Neopolia S.A.S. to build two innovative wind-powered cargo ships, with construction set to begin at the end of this year.

The future shipowner says it is eyeing a 2021 start date for to launch its wind-powered shipping service using the ro-ro sailing vessels.

As previously reported, the first line will connect Saint-Nazaire in France, the US Eastern seaboard, and Saint-Pierre & Miquelon in Canada.

The vessels aim to reduce bunker consumption and, critically, the associated emissions by 80-90% compared to a conventionally powered vessel.

Car manufacturer Renault has already shown interested in using such a service, and last year signed a three-year partnership agreement with Neoline.