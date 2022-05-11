Spill Threat From Laden Tanker Moored Off Yemen Coast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yemen: spill threat. File Image / Pixabay.

The United Nations is pushing for funds to offload oil from a stranded oil tanker off the coast of Yemen.

The agency is seeking $144 million from donors to complete the job.

UN officials say that if nothing is done the ship, the Safer, could spill four times as much oil as was spilled during the1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska posing a threat to maritime trade as well as the environment, according to Reuters.

According to David Gressly, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, the operation should be done by September to avoid the risk posed by storms.

The tanker has been moored off Yemen's oil terminal of Ras Issa since 2015