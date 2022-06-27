Wärtsilä Hires Scandinavia Sales Manager from BunkerMetric

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Juncker is based in Denmark. File Image / Pixabay

Engineering firm Wärtsilä has hired a new sales manager in Scandinavia from digital bunkering company BunkerMetric.

Niels Juncker has joined Wärtsilä Voyage as its sales manager for Scandinavia as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Wärtsilä Voyage is a unit dedicated to digital technologies aimed at improving ships' safety, efficiency, reliability and emissions footprint. Shipping companies are increasingly taking on a range of digital solutions to cut their fuel bills and emissions.

Juncker was previously the director of sales and new business at BunkerMetric, and had worked for shipping companies including Maersk and Unifeeder earlier in his career.