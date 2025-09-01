Know Your Counterparty: Enco, Bunker Supplier in São Tomé and Principe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Enco can supply up to 10,000 mt/month of MGO at Neves Terminal in the north-west of São Tomé or at Ana Chaves Port in the north-east. Image Credit: Empresa Nacional de Combustíveis e Óleos

Empresa Nacional de Combustíveis e Óleos (Enco) is the principal oil and fuel company of São Tomé and Principe in West Africa, and is taking a renewed focus on developing the country as a bunkering destination.

As well as importing and marketing a wide range of petroleum products for domestic consumption since its formation in 1998, the firm is now also offering marine fuels as well as fresh water supplies to international shipping.

The company has had a presence in marine fuels markets since January 2000, but is now seeking to expand its sales in light of the recent increased size of the West African market.

Enco can supply up to 10,000 mt/month of MGO at Neves Terminal in the north-west of São Tomé or at Ana Chaves Port in the north-east.

The Neves Terminal is a deepwater port facility in Lembá District, managed by Enco as the main hub for receiving and storing petroleum products, as well as supporting fishing activity. The terminal has a 400 m jetty capable of accommodating two Panamax vessels simultaneously at a depth of 20 m.

Ana Chaves Port in the country's capital city handles imports and exports of general cargo, fuel and goods. The port has a quay with a depth of 8-10 m, suitable for smaller to medium-sized vessels, and underwent significant upgrades in 2014.

Enco's bunker fuel is sourced locally in West Africa, coming from the Luanda refinery in Angola and from the Lomé cargo market in Togo.

“ Sao Tome's position near major shipping lanes in the Gulf of Guinea make it well-placed to grow into a bunkering hub

The company makes its deliveries either via a floating platform with 6" and 3" hoses with a delivery rate of up to 2,000 l/minute, or by trucks using 2.5" hoses with a delivery rate of up to 1,000 l/minute.

West Africa's bunker market has significantly grown in prominence over the past two years since attacks on commercial shipping from Yemen's Houthi movement have prompted most shipping firms to avoid the Red Sea and Suez, taking longer voyages around Africa instead. These ships travelling around the Cape of Good Hope are now more frequently taking on fuel at a variety of West African locations.

Sao Tome's position near major shipping lanes in the Gulf of Guinea make it well-placed to grow into a bunkering hub as new demand emerges and if further infrastructure is developed.

Enco's primary focus is on the wholesale and retail commercialisation of refined products in São Tomé and Principe. The company manages four fuel stations, as well as operating storage infrastructure for a range of refined products.

The company was formerly state-controlled before the government sold a majority stake to Angolan state oil company Sonangol in 2008. The São Tomé government retains a significant minority stake in the firm.

Contact details for Enco's marine fuels team are as follows:

Wilson de Carvalho: +239 9904581 / wilson.carvalho@enco.st

Arnaldo Silva: +239 9909577 / arnaldo.silva@enco.st

Hearton Menezes: + 239 9909887 / hearton.menezes@enco.st