BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Senior Marine Fuel Trader in Greece

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with at least six to seven years of experience in bunker trading or a related maritime field, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Primary activity is to carry out back-to-back bunker trading

Canvassing and developing customers for ship owners, operators, and charterers

Leveraging the existing team for supply sources

Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payments

Responsible for maintaining and collecting accounts receivables and relevant payments for the trades

Generating daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and to the clients

Recording and follow up on all trade related activities and payments associated with trades

Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via excel and company ERP

Achieving KPIs and monthly targets

