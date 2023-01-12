Eagle Bulk Vessel Completes 100% Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biofuel was supplied by GoodFuels, and the trial was carried out in partnership with mining firms Eramet and Eramet Norway. Image Credit: Eagle Bulk Shipping

A dry bulk carrier owned by Eagle Bulk Shipping has completed a biofuel bunker trial.

The bulker M/V Stamford Eagle recently completed a voyage running on a 100% biofuel-based marine fuel, Eagle Bulk said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The biofuel was supplied by GoodFuels, and the trial was carried out in partnership with mining firms Eramet and Eramet Norway.

The fuel delivered a reduction in net well-to-wake CO2 emissions of about 80% compared to an equivalent fossil fuel.

"This most recent biofuel voyage demonstrates our ability to partner with charterers who share our commitment to sustainability initiatives and emissions reductions," Eagle Bulk said in the statement.

Biofuel bunker blends are growing in popularity as a drop-in replacement for conventional marine fuels that can deliver immediate cuts in lifecycle GHG emissions, and the Eagle Bulk trial is the latest in a long series of similar projects. Trials carried out so far indicate the blends are performing well in marine engines, but their high price remains off-putting.