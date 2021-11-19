Bunker Firm Seeks to Set Up Speculative Trading and Hedging Desk in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The recruitment firm has not named the company making the move. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

An unnamed oil and marine fuels business is seeking to set up a speculative trading and hedging desk in London.

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search is advertising for an oil markets and derivatives trader to set up the desk. The firm has built 'a reliable business around the marine fuels and cargo trading sector' over the past two decades and has trading offices in London and the Mediterranean, as well as a supply business in the Black Sea, Imperium said in a job advertisement on its website on Friday.

The company is looking for candidates with four years of experience in derivatives trading within the oil markets and a proven track record.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop hedging and risk management strategies for the physical cargo trading book with use of derivative markets

Responsible for developing the speculative trading book across oil products (gasoil, fuel oil, light ends, crude, heavy products etc)

Monitor derivative oil markets across futures, options, swaps on OTC markets to develop profitable trading strategies

Ability to formulates pricing/hedging strategies via use of live publishing platforms such as S&P Global Platts and analysing exchanges such ICE futures

Monitor daily exposure and risk limits with responsibility of managing daily close and book PnL

Work closely with senior management from the physical desk to speculatively trade within market mandates

