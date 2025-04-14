EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Energy Markets and Bunker Optimisation Manager
Monday April 14, 2025
Image Credit: Maersk
Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior product manager for energy markets and bunker optimisation in the UK.
The company is seeking candidates with at least ten years of experience in product management, product development and/or engineering for the Maidenhead-based role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Deliver the Outcome: take accountability for road map delivery and drive accountability in others.
- Product Development: Lead the development of a technology product focused on bunker optimisation and green fuels of the future.
- Customer Engagement: Collaborate with customers to understand their optimisation needs and ensure our product meets their requirements.
- Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work with software engineering, data science, and operations teams to design and implement product features.
- Performance Monitoring: Track and analyse product performance, making data-driven decisions to track impact capture, enhance functionality and improve user experience.
- Stakeholder Engagement: Communicate product vision, progress, and outcomes to internal and external stakeholders.
