BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Energy Markets and Bunker Optimisation Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is seeking candidates with at least ten years of experience in product management, product development and/or engineering. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior product manager for energy markets and bunker optimisation in the UK.

The company is seeking candidates with at least ten years of experience in product management, product development and/or engineering for the Maidenhead-based role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Deliver the Outcome: take accountability for road map delivery and drive accountability in others.

Product Development: Lead the development of a technology product focused on bunker optimisation and green fuels of the future.

Customer Engagement: Collaborate with customers to understand their optimisation needs and ensure our product meets their requirements.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work with software engineering, data science, and operations teams to design and implement product features.

Performance Monitoring: Track and analyse product performance, making data-driven decisions to track impact capture, enhance functionality and improve user experience.

Stakeholder Engagement: Communicate product vision, progress, and outcomes to internal and external stakeholders.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.