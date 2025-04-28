Vitol Bunkers to Offer FuelEU-Compliant Co-Processed VLSFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The product is being produced at the company's 100,000 b/d Fujairah refinery in the UAE. File Image / Pixabay

Vitol Bunkers is offering customers a new co-processed grade of VLSFO designed for compliance with the FuelEU Maritime regulation.

The new co-processed VLSFO has sustainable feedstocks added before refining, meaning the finished fuel has the same chemical composition and quality as a conventional version while delivery lower net GHG emissions, Vitol said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The product is being produced at the company's 100,000 b/d Fujairah refinery, and the firm's ship the Elandra Falcon was the first to take on the new fuel at Fujairah.

The co-processing is certified under the ISCC-EU scheme.

The carbon intensity of the VLSFO is in line with used cooking oil methyl ester, delivering a reduction of 70% or more in GHG intensity compared to fossil fuels.

"With the recent introduction of FuelEU Maritime, we are excited to expand our range of compliant fuels for customers, adding co-processed VLSFO to our current range of biofuel blends up to B100," Ian Butler, head of energy transition at Vitol, said in the statement.

"As regulatory complexity increases, we continue to innovate – bringing products to market that help our customers comply in the most efficient and convenient way for them."