Glander Facilitates Bio-LNG Bunkering of Neste LNG Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm facilitated bio-LNG bunkering of Neste LNG-fuelled vessels at two locations in Europe. Image Credit: Neste

Global marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering facilitated two consecutive bio-LNG bunkering operations for Finnish energy firm Neste LNG-fuelled vessels in March.

The bio-LNG was delivered at two locations: one in Antwerp, Belgium, and the other in Hamina, Finland, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The bio-LNG supplied to the vessels was mass-balanced.

"To make efficient use of the existing European-wide distribution networks, which are predominantly transporting fossil products, a mass balancing approach was applied, verifying that the agreed upon volume of BioLNG has been used to replace fossil LNG," it said.

"Sea transports are one of the most efficient ways to transport our raw materials and refined fuels – and BioLNG is one of the alternative fuels which allows us to reduce the carbon footprint of our logistics," Sander Wilgenhof, head of shipping at Neste, said.