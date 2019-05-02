Shipping Firm Eyes 60% CO2 Savings with LNG-Powered Newbuilds

WALLENIUS SOL is a venture between Wallenius and Swedish Orient Line. Image Credit: WALLENIUS SOL

Newly launched shipping firm WALLENIUS SOL says its LNG-powered newbuilds will reduce CO2 emissions by 60% or more.

Launched last month, the venture between Wallenius and Swedish Orient Line (SOL) begins operations with an initial fleet of five traditionally powered vessels but has plans to introduce up to four LNG-powered newbuilds for 2021.

"Our initial study made by an independent institute shows that the CO2 footprint will be reduced by at least 60%. Particles with 98%, SOx with 98% and Nox with 88%," Ragnar Johansson, Managing Director WALLENIUS SOL, told Ship & Bunker.

“ We find LNG as the most environmentally available fuel available at present Ragnar Johansson, Managing Director, WALLENIUS SOL

"We find LNG as the most environmentally available fuel available at present. It also means that the vessels can be totally fossil free if and when LBG becomes available."

Apart from LNG, the vessels will achieve the savings with various new technology including engines, hull shape, and propellers. The size of the vessel is another factor for the reductions, he added.

With the real-world GHG savings of LNG bunkers coming under increasing scrutiny, the vessels' expected emissions savings will presumably be welcome news to LNG bunker advocates SEA\LNG and The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) who have been campaigning for LNG to be accepted as a means to achieve the IMO2030 and IMO2050 GHG reduction targets.

WALLENIUS SOL will transport forestry products and other goods in a network covering the Gulf of Bothnia, the Baltic Sea and the North Sea.