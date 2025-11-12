DNV Backs Hycamite Concept to Produce Hydrogen from LNG on Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The technology could enable the production of hydrogen on LNG-capable ships during voyages. Image Credit: Hycamite

Classification society DNV has approved a concept from Finland's Hycamite TCD Technologies that can produce hydrogen from LNG onboard ships.

The approval covers Hycamite's thermo-catalytic decomposition (TCD) technology, which splits methane, a main component of LNG, into hydrogen and solid carbon without releasing CO2, Hycamite said in a press release on Tuesday.

The hydrogen can be used to power dual-fuel engines or fuel cells, while the solid carbon is stored onboard.

This process allows LNG-powered ships to generate hydrogen during voyages without needing new fuelling infrastructure.

By removing and storing the carbon in solid form, the system avoids CO2 emissions and significantly reduces emissions.

The approval in principle (AiP) from DNV confirms that the concept design is technically feasible and safe for further development. It also marks the first time DNV has recognised a pre-combustion carbon capture concept for onboard hydrogen production.

"By enabling onboard hydrogen production from LNG and capturing carbon in solid form, our solution offers a practical alternative to liquefied hydrogen while dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions," Laura Rahikka, CEO of Hycamite, said.