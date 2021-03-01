Israel Blames Iran for Vehicle Carrier Explosion in Gulf of Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship that reported an explosion last week is controlled by Israeli interests. File Image / Pixabay

Israel's government believes Iran was behind the explosion on board a vehicle carrier in the Gulf of Oman last week.

The Helios Ray reported an explosion on Thursday while travelling through the Gulf of Oman on its way to Singapore. The ship's crew were unharmed, but the vessel was forced to redirect to Dubai for repairs.

An Israeli company, Ray Car Carriers, is the beneficial owner of the vessel, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

The attack "was indeed an act by Iran, that's clear," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told local media on Monday, according to news agency the Associated Press.

Renewed political tensions in the Middle East have significantly raised security risks for ships in the region in recent years. Several tankers have been attacked, while others have been detained.