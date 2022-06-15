Ammonia Producer OCI to Expand Rotterdam Terminal With Eye on Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia may soon be available as a bunker fuel at Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Chemicals firm OCI has announced plans for a major expansion of its ammonia terminal in Rotterdam with a view to supplying ammonia as a marine fuel.

The company plans to triple ammonia throughput capacity at its Rotterdam import terminal to 1.2 million mt/year by 2023, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The company plans to import more ammonia from production facilities in the Middle East, North Africa and the US.

"We are pleased to announce this milestone, enhancing a key ammonia import and future bunkering hub and aggregation point for low-carbon ammonia at a world-scale port, which will serve as an important avenue for clean ammonia imports from our global facilities and addresses current and future European hydrogen deficit needs," Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of OCI, said in the statement.

"This vital piece of the global value chain will provide essential ammonia to keep downstream fertilizer plants running today in this volatile global natural gas environment, and in the future will also offer low carbon ammonia to feed the Dutch and wider European hydrogen needs in power generation, marine fuels, and broader industrial value chains, thereby reducing dependence on fossil fuels."