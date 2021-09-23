Offshore Sector 'Good Fit' for Alt Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Offshore supply vessels. File Image / Pixabay.

Alternative fuels are a good fit for the offshore sector, a webinar has heard.

Participants in Wartsila's series of decarbonisation webinars felt that the sector was well disposed towards innovation. Wartsila's Cato Espero cited the presence of hybrids in the sector which use dual fuel as evidence of owners and operators commitment to improve efficiency and cut emissions.

Arthur Boogaard, also of Wartsila, said an obvious way for the sector to demonstrate its commitment to energy efficiency would be to organise power for support vessels at sea.

"This is a huge opportunity by requires technology to make it happen," he said.

Plugging vessels into the grid for electrical power is easier to achieve in port than on the open sea. However, Boogaard said that plans to develop an offshore floating electricity powerpoint to enable support ships to do this, were on the table.