Carnival UK Hires Senior Decarbonisation Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise firm Carnival UK has hired a senior decarbonisation director in Southampton.

Charles Haskell has taken on the role of senior decarbonisation director for Carnival UK as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Carnival UK is the operating company for P&O Cruises and Cunard.

Haskell had previously worked in a variety of roles for classification society Lloyd's Register since 2001, serving most recently as maritime decarbonisation hub program director in Southampton since July 2020.

The cruise segment was an early adopter of LNG as a bunker fuel, and is now steadily branching out into investigating other alternative fuels as it seeks to eliminate its carbon footprint.