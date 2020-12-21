UK Energy Firm Posts Strong Annual Turnover, Profits

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Humber Bridge: Hull's link across Humber Estuary. File Image / Pixabay.

UK-based energy firm JR Rix & Sons has seen annual turnover and profit grow despite a weaker showing from its bunkering arm, Maritime Bunkering.

Group turnover went from just under £0.5 billion in 2018 to just over in 2019, according to business news provider Business Live.

Profit over the period rose from £7.7 million to £12 million.

However, Maritime Bunkering saw turnover dip from £59.5 million to £55.4 million over the period, the report said.

"Although Maritime Bunkering saw a modest drop in turnover, this was principally due to the price of crude oil," group managing director Rory Clarke was quoted as saying.

JR Rix & Sons is based in the port city of Hull on the UK's northeastern coast.