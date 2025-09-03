Oman's Sohar to Enable Shore Power Connectivity for Container Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Moonrock and PowerCon will be developing the infrastructure for the shore power. Image Credit: Sohar Port and Freezone

Oman’s Sohar Port and Freezone is moving closer to enabling container ships to draw electricity while berthed at the container dock at Sohar.

It has signed an agreement with Moonrock and the Danish firm PowerCon to establish shore power infrastructure, Sohar Port and Freezone said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Shore power, also known as cold ironing, enables ships to plug into the local electrical grid while docked, allowing them to switch off their auxiliary engines and reduce emissions during port stays.

Moonrock will act as the lead investor for the project, while PowerCon will act as the technical partner.

“This strategic project will enable vessels to plug into onshore power while berthed, significantly reducing emissions, improving efficiency, and advancing carbon neutrality by 2050,” Sohar Port and Freezone said.