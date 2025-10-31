Nordic Council Backs Regulation to Cut Arctic Black Carbon Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Clean Arctic Alliance has welcomed a Nordic Council call for IMO rules requiring ships in the Arctic to use fuels such as DMA and DMZ. File Image / Pixabay

The Clean Arctic Alliance has praised the Nordic Council for backing a new resolution that urges Nordic governments to push the IMO to regulate bunker fuel use in the Arctic.

The resolution adopted in Stockholm calls for IMO rules that would require ships sailing in Arctic waters to use cleaner 'polar fuels' such as maritime distillates DMA and DMZ, the alliance said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

These fuels, in general, produce less black carbon compared to heavy fuel oil.

"The resolution on polar fuels adopted by the Nordic Council this week should spur Nordic governments to take the lead on action with IMO Member States to urgently protect the Arctic from the impacts of shipping emissions – in particular black carbon, which has a disproportionate impact on Arctic ice," Dr Sian Prior, lead advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance, said.

She said the deadline for submitting proposals for the new regulation is December 5, ahead of the IMO's Pollution Prevention and Response meeting (PPR13) in February 2026.

Black carbon, a powerful climate pollutant from burning oil-based fuels, speeds up Arctic ice melting.

The Nordic Council includes members from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and related territories.