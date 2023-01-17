BUNKER JOBS: WFS Unit Gib Oil Seeks Lubricants Logistics Support in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gib Oil is a subsidiary of global fuel supplier World Fuel Services. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services subsidiary Gib Oil is seeking to hire a marine and land lubricants logistics support executive in Gibraltar.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Spanish, and preferably experience in logistics coordination and planning, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Provide link between operations and finance

Collaborate with financial reporting team and the billing team

Support with demand forecasting

Reconciliation of stock (Excel book stock v physical) – assist with month-end inventory checks

Investigate order queries (customers)

Raise purchase orders and checking prices and quantities

Produce delivery notes ready for deliveries

Monthly reporting

For more information, click here.