Shipergy Hires Trader in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chan previously served as a bunker trader for Baseblue in Hong Kong from November 2023 to last month. Image Credit: Kingsley Chan / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading and procurement firm Shipergy has hired a new trader in Hong Kong.

Kingsley Chan has joined the company as an energy trader in Hong Kong as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Chan previously served as a bunker trader for Baseblue in Hong Kong from November 2023 to last month.

He had earlier worked as a key account manager for Marine Service Asia in Hong Kong from December 2022 to October 2023.

Shipergy had a staff of 14 at various locations around the world before making its latest hire, according to the company's website.