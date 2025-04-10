President Trump Signs Executive Order to Revive US Maritime Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New plan targets shipbuilding revival, fleet expansion and pushback on Chinese dominance. File Image / Pixabay

US President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order aimed at revitalizing America's maritime industry and reversing what he called a national security crisis.

The order, titled "Restoring America's Maritime Dominance," directs a coordinated, government-wide effort to strengthen US shipbuilding, expand the US-flagged fleet and reduce dependence on foreign maritime capabilities.

The order establishes a "Maritime Policy Committee," chaired by the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, to coordinate policy across federal agencies.

It calls on departments including Defense, Transportation, Commerce, and Homeland Security to develop measures that promote the use of US-flagged, crewed, and built vessels.

Trump's order cites the sharp decline in US-flagged commercial ships and shipyard employment over the past decades, declaring it a "crisis that threatens the Nation's economic and national security."

The order emphasises rebuilding domestic shipbuilding capacity, enhancing port infrastructure, and ensuring reliable access to maritime sealift during emergencies.

Agencies must submit reports within 180 days on their progress and recommendations, while the Maritime Administration is tasked with developing a national strategy within one year.

US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy applauded President Trump's executive order to revive the country's shipbuilding sector.

"Today, President Trump delivered a major step towards resurrecting America's maritime industry and ushering in a golden age in American shipbuilding, he said.

"For far too long, the federal government has neglected domestic shipbuilding, deferred critical investments, and allowed our premier U.S. Merchant Marine Academy to fall into disrepair.