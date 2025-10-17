TUI Cruises Ship Takes on Bio-LNG for Second Time at Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cruise ship bunkered 2,000 m3 of bio-LNG in a ship-to-ship operation. Image Credit: TUI Cruises

TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff Relax has bunkered bio-LNG for the second time at the Port of Barcelona, Spain.

The cruise ship received about 2,000 m3 of bio-LNG in a ship-to-ship operation, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The transfer was carried out by the LNG bunker vessel Haugesund Knutsen, operated by Knutsen Scale Gas and chartered by Shell.

Bio-LNG, produced from organic waste, offers a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG and can be used as a drop-in fuel for existing LNG-powered ships.

In August, the Mein Schiff Relax bunkered 1,875 m3 of bio-LNG at Barcelona.

Cruise ships are regular callers at the Port of Barcelona, with a growing share capable of running on LNG.

Shell projects LNG bunker demand to exceed 16 million mt/year by 2030.