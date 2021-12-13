Fluxys LNG Opens Bidding for Bio-LNG Liquefaction Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunker demand is on the increase at Zeebrugge. File Image / Pixabay

Belgium-based Fluxys LNG is opening bidding for bio-LNG liquefaction services at Zeebrugge.

Suppliers wanting to liquefy biomethane for supply to heavy-duty transport and shipping will have a window from December 9-23 to book liquefaction services for the next three years, the company said in a statement on its website last week.

"Fluxys teams have developed an innovative way allowing terminal users to convert biomethane into BioLNG and to load up to hundred trucks and two bunker ships with BioLNG in 2021," the company said in the statement.

"To that end, certified biomethane entering the transport system is converted into certified BioLNG and stored in cryogenic tanks, making use of small (re)liquefaction units.

"The validity of the guarantees of origin is safeguarded along the transformation."