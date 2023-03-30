New Shore Power System at Port of Palma

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Eleanor Roosevelt. Image Credit: Baleària

The Port of Palma in Mallorca has received a new shore power installation.

The system was delivered by TEC Container.

"We will continue doing our best and are convinced that other ports and shipping companies will join us in expanding the installation of shore power equipment in more ports until one day, the majority of berthed vessels do not pollute harbours or city ports," Rafael Morgón Martínez, CEO of TEC Container, was quoted by Container Management magazine as saying.

Spanish ferry operator Baleària's ferry Eleanor Roosevelt was reported to have plugged in to the system for eight hours while it was berthed at the terminal.

Shore power has long been a popular choice for vessels looking to lower their emissions foorprint.

Once a ship plugs in to local power it can switch off the power generates onboard the vessel, eliminating locally produced emissions and thus zero emissions are attributed directly to the vessel.

Lifecycle emissions then become a function of how the shore power electricity is generated.