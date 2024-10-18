Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Vessel Takes on 100% Biofuel for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cruise vessel Hanseatic Spirit bunkered the biofuel in Amsterdam last week. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

A ship owned by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has taken on 100% biofuel for the first time.

The cruise vessel Hanseatic Spirit bunkered the biofuel in Amsterdam last week, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

The fuel was provided by GoodFuels.

The ship has also now tested its shore power connection for the first time in Hamburg.

"Since 2020, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' new expedition class has been using marine gas oil 0.1 per cent, a particularly low-sulphur fuel, entirely on its own," the company said in the post.

"Back in 2022, sister ship Hanseatic Inspriration successfully tested a blend of 30% biofuel and marine gas oil.

"This certified biofuel, obtained from edible oil residues, reduced CO2 emissions by up to 90% compared to fossil fuels and contains hardly any sulphur oxides.

"In Amsterdam, Hanseatic Spirit has now completely switched to an environmentally friendly second-generation biofuel produced from residues and waste materials for the first time."