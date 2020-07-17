Hull Vane Sees 24% Fuel Consumption Saving From Small Passenger Vessel Retrofit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Valais operates on Lake Geneva. Image Credit: CGN

Engineering company Hull Vane has said it has delivered a 24% fuel consumption saving to a small passenger vessel with a recent retrofit.

The company recently installed a bulbous bow and one of its fuel-saving fixed foils to the 30m passenger vessel Valais, operated by Swiss shipping company CGN on Lake Geneva.

The retrofit cut the ship's fuel consumption by 24%, the company said in a statement on its website.

While some companies have already made large inroads into improving their fuel efficiency over the past decade with a view to cutting emissions as well as saving on fuel bills, it is likely there that are still significant portions of the shipping industry where efficiency could be greatly improved.

"Improving the hydrodynamics of a vessel makes perfect sense, regardless of which fuel we will be using in the future," Irwin Gafner, technical director of CGN, said in the statement.

"Using less fuel makes a future energy transition easier and more affordable, and in the meantime, we have the benefit of lower fuel costs, less CO2 emissions, less noise and less waves."