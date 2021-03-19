BUNKER JOBS: UK Transport Ministry Seeks Director of Maritime

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will work for the UK's Department for Transport. Image Credit: Department for Transport

The UK's Department for Transport is seeking to hire a director of maritime to help implement its Maritime 2050 strategy.

The new hire will "drive the UK government's work for the maritime sector both domestically and internationally," the ministry said in a job posting on LinkedIn.

The posting lists the following key attributes:

Highly developed leadership skills

A track record for creating and implementing innovative strategies to complex challenges

An ability to engage a range of stakeholders across organisational boundaries, with a demonstrable commitment to reflecting their ambitions and drivers in your strategic direction

An ability to collaborate effectively with senior internal stakeholders as well as external industry partners

