Peninsula and University of Gibraltar Launch Crew Training Simulator

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New Wartsila-powered facility includes LNG bunkering modules to prepare seafarers for next-generation fuel operations. Image Credit: Wartsila

Marine fuel supplier Peninsula has partnered with the University of Gibraltar to open the Peninsula Maritime Simulation Suite, a new training facility for cadets and seafarers.

Funded by Peninsula, the simulator meets UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) standards and supports the university’s goal of building a world-class maritime simulation centre, Peninsula said in an emailed statement.

It will be used by cadets on the BSc (Hons) Maritime Science and Cadetship programme as they work toward their Certificate of Competence as Officers of the Watch.

“We are proud to support the development of Gibraltar’s maritime future," John A. Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula, said.

“This investment not only ensures our own seafarers receive world-class training locally, but also reinforces Gibraltar’s position as a centre of maritime excellence.”

Powered by Wartsila technology, the suite is one of a kind that includes multi-language instruction and advanced training modules, including LNG bunkering operations.

“The Peninsula Maritime Simulation Suite is a game-changer for our cadets and the wider maritime sector,” Aaron Lopez, Head of the University of Gibraltar’s Maritime Academy, said.