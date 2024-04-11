Port of Klaipeda Sees First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

CMA CGM's boxship the Containerships Aurora took on 326 m3 of LNG at the port on April 9. Image Credit: Port of Klaipeda

The Port of Klaipeda has seen its first ship-to-ship delivery of LNG as a bunker fuel.

CMA CGM's boxship the Containerships Aurora took on 326 m3 of LNG at the port on April 9, the port authority said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The fuel was delivered by the Avenir Aspiration.

CMA CGM operates three LNG-fuelled ships in the Baltic with regular calls at Klaipeda.

"The possibility to bunker LNG container vessels in the Port of Klaipeda is a strong sign that the port infrastructure is adapting in line with carbon zero targets in shipping," Saulius Kazakevicius, general manager of CMA CGM Lithuania, said in the statement.

"CMA CGM plans to have Klaipeda Port as a regular spot for LNG vessel bunkering."

The Port of Klaipeda plans to add on-site production and bunkering of green hydrogen in early 2026.