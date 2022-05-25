BUNKER JOBS: Cepsa Seeks Bunker Trader in Madrid

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based at Cepsa's Madrid office. Image Credit: Cepsa

Spanish energy company Cepsa is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Madrid.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in related roles, as well as fluent English and Spanish, it said in an emailed job advertisement.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Following standards and procedures established by the Company is not optional

Enhance safety and compliance focus in the daily work avoiding any risk situations; encourage all colleagues and peers to follow the same path, as critical to our growth and success

Apply and follow properly the Business Plan developed for the Key Accounts, participating in its preparation as required providing the necessary input, as well as proposing adjustments attending to market's situation and requirements

Target new business opportunities in existing and new Customers

Consolidate existing customers database and select new ones in order to achieve business targets – strong coordination with Customer Growth position and Operations is a 'must'

Achieve the yearly volume, margin and expenses targets according to the annual Business Plan, coordinating and working cross-functionally with the Commercial area, Operations, Products Trading, Marketing and other parties within the organization, measuring results and applying corrective actions when required

Optimizing and increasing market share and revenues of the Bunker business by developing relevant strategies based on customer behaviour, analytics, and bunker demand

Appraisal of volume performance and margin contribution vs. set contracts/plan (contracts follow up)

Evaluation of contract/products/port contribution

Ensure Credit Control and Collection Efficiency

Maintain up to date deep knowledge of Customer needs and market trends, which requires permanent field visits

Maintain adequate relationship with other peers and functions

Participate in cross functional activities

Keep appropriate contact and promote best practices exchange with peers across the board

For more information and to apply, click here.