Maersk Halts US Subsidiary's Red Sea Voyages After Attacks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk Line Limited's vessels, registered to the US flag and with a close relationship with the country's military, had a greater level of support from the US Navy. Image Credit: Maersk Line Limited

Maersk Line Limited, the US subsidiary of container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk, is set to halt voyages of its ships through the Red Sea after two attacks on Wednesday.

Two of the company's vessels came under attack from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Wednesday.

AP Moller-Maersk had halted all Red Sea voyages indefinitely at the start of January after a spate of attacks in the area. But Maersk Line Limited's vessels, registered to the US flag and with a close relationship with the country's military, had a greater level of support from the US Navy and had continued to operate in the area.

The company has now suspended these transits, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from Maersk.

The two vessels attacked on Wednesday were undamaged and have been escorted back to the Gulf of Aden by the US Navy.

Global bunker demand and freight rates are seeing a boost from the worsening security situation in the Middle East as most shipping companies are forced to avoid using the Suez Canal, taking longer voyages around Africa instead.