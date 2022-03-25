Fujairah Bunker Sales Drop to Lowest Level Since 2020

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker sales have dropped sharply at Fujairah at the start of 2022. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah dropped to the lowest level since at least 2020 last month.

Total sales excluding marine lubricants sank to 612,388 m3 in February, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights. The total was down by 3% on the year, by 5.2% from January's level and the lowest monthly total since the official data started to be tracked in January 2021.

Singapore's marine fuel sales dropped by 15% on the year in February, while Panama's lost 9.7%.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah lost 25% on the year to 150 m3, 380 CST fell by 6.5% to 462,035 m3, HSFO jumped by 9.7% to 125,389 m3, MGO sank by 60.1% to 1,395 m3 and LSMGO rose by 20.7% to 23,419 m3.

HSFO took an 13.2% share of the total market last month, up from 18.1% a year earlier.