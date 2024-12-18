BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Operations Analyst in Gibraltar

Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire an operations analyst in Gibraltar.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunker industry and operational process improvement experience, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsibility for the accuracy and timing of operations key performance reports

Control and reporting of operational costs to the management team

Ensure customs procedures are fulfilled by the global operation team and all relevant documentation required for submission is collated

Keeping track and providing timely notification to internal stakeholders of terminal and barge contractual milestones (i.e. termination, notice periods, renewals, extensions)

Analysis with the negotiation of contracts and price agreements for operational costs

Proactively notify potential improvements to trading teams and identify potential solutions

Review of asset performance and provide improvement recommendations along the logistical chain to deliver fuel in the safest, lowest cost and most efficient manner

Propose system changes to improve the efficiency within the operations teams with one source of data from ETRM systems

