ESL Fuels Expands UK Physical Bunker Ops

ESL has expanded its UK operations. File Image / Pixabay

UK-based bunker supplier ESL Fuels has expanded its operations with the launch of a physical position at Dagenham on the Thames.

"The new location will complement our Stanlow and Immingham offerings and allow us to competitively service all UK Ports," the company says.

"Specifically, the new position will challenge a bunker market which has traditionally been driven by price with an acceptance of minimum standards of fuel quality. ESL Fuels believes the industry is demanding both leading quality and a competitive price. With the addition of the Dagenham supply location we are best placed to meet this requirement."

ESL says its 0.10% max sulfur MGO product exceeds ISO 8217:2017 spec, has a maximum density of 860 kg/m3, and exhibits excellent cold flow properties with a typical cloud point of -5°C and a cold filter plugging point of -17°C without the need for additives.