Grain Ship Hit by Russian Strike in Black Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel sustained damage to its port side including a cargo hold and a crane. Image Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X

A grain ship has been hit by a Russian missile attack in the Black Sea.

The 27,300 DWT bulk carrier Aya was hit by a Russian missile on Thursday, news agency Reuters reported, citing comments from the Ukrainian and US governments.

The ship had been carrying Ukrainian grain to Egypt.

"We are waiting for the world to react, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post.

"Wheat and food security should never be targets for missiles."

No casualties have been reported, but the vessel sustained damage to its port side including a cargo hold and a crane.

The ship is registered to the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Ukraine unilaterally established a shipping corridor to export its agricultural products via the Black Sea in August 2023, after a previous deal including Russia collapsed.