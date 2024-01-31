BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Group Seeks Executive Office Manager in Dubai

The company is looking for candidates with excellent written and spoken English and at least three years of experience in office management. Image Credit: Cockett Group

Marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire an executive office manager in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with excellent written and spoken English and at least three years of experience in office management, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"The role is designed to support the Group Chief Executive Officer and Director Group Support Services, and to provide executive administration and office management in a proactive manner with minimal supervision," the company said.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Coordination of day-to-day activities of Executive Management Team and other departments as required

Ensure timely completion of all Office Management related activities

Organisation of various internal and external events across multiple geographies

Ensure timely completion of various administrative duties such as corporate gifts and corporate subscriptions

Coordination of business travel related activities

