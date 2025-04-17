Norway's Largest Battery-Powered Ferry Sets Sail

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Built by Cemre Shipyard, the electric ferry is set for deployment in the northern waters of Norway. Image Credit: Cemre Shipyard

Turkey's Cemre Shipyard has completed the delivery of a battery-electric ferry, NB1091 Hinnøy, to Norwegian ferry operator Torghatten Nord.

The vessel has departed the shipyard and is en route to Norway, where it will begin operations on the Bognes–Lødingen route, Cemre Shipyard said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Designed by Norwegian Ship Design, the ferry can carry up to 399 passengers and 120 cars.

It is equipped with a battery-electric propulsion system, allowing it to complete the one-hour crossing at a service speed of 13-14 knots entirely on battery power.

The onboard batteries can be recharged using electricity from the onshore power grid. Diesel-powered generators are also installed as a backup in case shore power is unavailable.

However, Torghatten Nord has not specified whether the electricity used to charge the ferry will be sourced from renewable energy, which would be essential for classifying it as a truly zero-emission vessel.

Cemre Shipyard was awarded the construction contract in April 2022.