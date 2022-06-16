BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Junior Credit Analyst in London

Thursday June 16, 2022

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a junior supply credit analyst in London.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in an analytical role in a relevant industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following main responsibilities for the role:

  • Analyse large data sets to contribute in tangible credit allocations and strategies
  • Build and improve upon existing/new analytical tools contributing towards intelligent trading from credit perspective
  • Ongoing liaison with traders and managers to promote and encourage credit awareness in dealing with suppliers; monitor and enforce the company's KYC policies
  • Proactively monitor and report on market and other developments impacting our supplier portfolio; keep the internal CRM/trading platform up to date with relevant market intelligence
  • Liaise with traders, intelligence agencies, insurance companies, oil companies, and any other relevant counterparties to build up a network of contacts within the market
  • Assist internal stakeholders on analysing latest market trends, regulations and pricing
  • Support Supply Credit Analyst and/or Supply Credit Manager on any other ad-hoc duties as required

