BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Junior Credit Analyst in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Peninsula's London office. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a junior supply credit analyst in London.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in an analytical role in a relevant industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following main responsibilities for the role:

Analyse large data sets to contribute in tangible credit allocations and strategies

Build and improve upon existing/new analytical tools contributing towards intelligent trading from credit perspective

Ongoing liaison with traders and managers to promote and encourage credit awareness in dealing with suppliers; monitor and enforce the company's KYC policies

Proactively monitor and report on market and other developments impacting our supplier portfolio; keep the internal CRM/trading platform up to date with relevant market intelligence

Liaise with traders, intelligence agencies, insurance companies, oil companies, and any other relevant counterparties to build up a network of contacts within the market

Assist internal stakeholders on analysing latest market trends, regulations and pricing

Support Supply Credit Analyst and/or Supply Credit Manager on any other ad-hoc duties as required

For more information, click here.