UK Issues New Guidance for Ammonia as Marine Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New UK guidance outlines safe ammonia adoption for shipowners, focusing on risk assessment, crew training and regulatory compliance. File Image / Pixabay

The UK's Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has issued detailed guidance to support the safe adoption of ammonia as a marine fuel, reinforcing the country's efforts to decarbonise shipping.

Ammonia is being widely considered as a potential future fuel to reduce emissions, but its uptake could be hindered due to its toxicity.

The MCA's new document outlines how shipowners can seek approval for ammonia-fuelled operations, primarily through the IMO's Alternative Design Arrangement (ADA) process under the IGF Code.

For vessels under 500 GT, the MCA offers a case-by-case approval route.

The guidance places clear responsibility on shipowners and operators to ensure that ammonia-fuelled systems are at least as safe as conventional ones.

This includes conducting risk assessments, implementing mitigation strategies, and submitting full technical documentation for review.

Operators must also ensure crews are properly trained to handle ammonia safely and respond effectively in emergencies. The MCA notes that safe operation ultimately depends on those managing and operating the vessel.

The UK is also working with IMO member states to develop interim guidelines, with the long-term aim of incorporating ammonia into the IGF Code.

To support future operations, ammonia-specific safety training will be introduced into the UK maritime curriculum from September 2025, along with short courses for seafarers and shoreside personnel.

Ship & Bunker had previously reported that the Fortescue Green Pioneer demonstration vessel, which arrived in the UK last month, took on approximately 1 mt of ammonia bunkers at Southampton.

The guidance marks a significant step in enabling safe, scalable use of ammonia as the shipping industry transitions toward cleaner fuel alternatives.