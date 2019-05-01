Dan-Bunkering Refutes Sanctions Busting Claims

Comprehensive compliance: guides trading. File image/Pixabay.

In a statement sent to the Danish media, Danish bunkering company Dan-Bunkering refutes allegations made in a report by Danish media organisation DR that the company was involved in a breach of European Union (EU) sanctions on trade.

The statement asserts that Dan-Bunkering has not violated EU sanctions and that it has not supplied jet fuel or other products to Syria which would put it in breach of EU sanctions.

The statement details the company's comprehensive and robust compliance system which it says it stands by. The company confirms with certainty that it has not traded with sanctioned parties, according to the statement.

"An advanced compliance system ensures that the company does not deliver fuel to

counterparts on the official sanctions lists," the statement said.

The statement goes to say that the company regularly liaises with the authorities on relevant trading matters. It acknowledges contact between the Danish authorities and the company over an enquiry involving deliveries of fuel to Syria in late 2016 and early 2017. As far as the company was concerned, nothing came of the matter and the company was not aware of any further interest on the part of the authorities, the statement said.

The statement ends by querying some of the factual information in DR's report.

The focus on Dan-Bunkering's trading activities emerged earlier this week following the publication of DR's initial report which alleged that a 30,000 metric tonne cargo of jet fuel had found its way to Syria.

The report also refers to an investigation by the US authorities in 2018 into money laundering and sanctions breaches in relation to Syria. As regards the US investigation, Dan-Bunkering said: "Dan-Bunkering is not a party to this case but has contributed to the elucidation of it."