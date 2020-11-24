No Mass Flow Meter Mandate for Rotterdam Before 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mass flow meters are unlikely to become compulsory at Rotterdam any time soon. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Rotterdam does not plan to make the use of mass flow meters in bunker operations compulsory until at least 2023, according to maritime news website ShippingWatch.

The port is currently in the process of introducing a licensing system for bunker suppliers, which will be in place from February.

After two years of that system being in place, the port authority will consider whether mass flow meters should be introduced in 2023, ShippingWatch reported Tuesday, citing comments from Ron van Gelder, a senior consultant at the port.

A lack of complaints about the current operation of the Rotterdam bunker market may be driving the authority's reluctance to require the use of the delivery measurement technology.

"So far we have only received few complaints, which leaves us weak in the reason for an intervention, and leaves us vulnerable for litigation," ShippingWatch cited van Gelder as saying.

"There are 160 barges in the Port of Rotterdam, and we will have to motivate why we make it obligatory that transporters must have mass flow meters installed."

Recent discussions at bunker industry events have increasingly shown widespread support for further use of bunker supplier licensing and mass flow meter mandates around the world, following Singapore's example.