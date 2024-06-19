BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Head of Bunker Trading in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with extensive experience in a senior trading role within the bunker industry. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search

A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a head of bunker trading in Dubai.

Recruitment company Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as 'one of the fasted growing global bunker trading companies who are currently on the search for a head of global trading to lead their 40+ strong team of international traders'.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Direct and manage global sales (40+ traders) operations, establishing goals and strategies to maximize revenue.

Create and execute a comprehensive commercial strategy in line with the company's business objectives.

Cultivate and sustain strong relationships with suppliers, clients, and industry stakeholders.

Lead, mentor, and build a high-performing commercial team to achieve strategic company goals.

Enhance profitability and ensure 30% year-on-year growth in trading activities.

