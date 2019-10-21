Istanbul: IBIA Convention Starts Midweek

Hagia Sophia, Istanbul. File Image / Pixabay.

IBIA's annual convention kicks off in Istanbul tomorrow with the IBIA Bunker Training course and a workshop on bunker ethics, followed by the Welcome Reception party hosted by the Turkish Chamber of Shipping.

The main International Bunker Industry Association conference starts mid-week with a welcome address from IBIA director Unni Einemo followed by keynote speeches from BIMCO president Sadan Kaptanoglu, Turkish Chamber of Shipping board of director chairman Tamer Kiran and Ahmet Selcuk SERT, Directorate-General of Maritime and Inland Waters Regulation, Republic of Turkey Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

With IMO2020 starting in two and half months' time, the bunker industry's annual gathering promises to be a must-attend event.

Conference sessions will include the latest updates on IMO2020 compliance and enforcement. But delegates will also be able to relax at the end of the two days with a Bosphorus boat trip sponsored by Asmira Bunker as well as a private visit to the world famous Hagia Sophia courtesy of Peninsula Petroleum.

The first day ends with a gala dinner sponsored by Istanbul 2020, an umbrella group of well-known names - Arkas Bunker, Energy Petrol, Petrol Ofisi, Socar, and Unerco - active in the local bunker market.

The IBIA convention runs from October 22 -24.