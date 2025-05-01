UAE Port to Operate Two Fully Electric Tugs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The electric tugboat can be fully charged in less than two hours. Image Credit: Damen Shipyards

UAE-based Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, has signed an agreement with Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group for a second fully electric tugboat.

Both electric tugboats with perform berthing and unberthing operations at Khalifa port, Damen Shipyards Group said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The electric tug can be fully charged in just two hours and is capable of performing 2 to 3 operations on a single charge.

Noatum Maritime took delivery of the first electric tugboat, Bu Tinah, in July 2024. Since then, it has been tested under harsh conditions and has performed reliably, even at temperatures reaching 50°C.

“We are looking forward to this next chapter in the development of the productive and long-term relationship between our two organisations, with a joint vision on a sustainable and cost-efficient maritime future,” Arnout Damen, CEO of Damen Shipyards, said.

AD Ports Group also recently signed an agreement with Artemis Technologies for a fully electric pilot boat.