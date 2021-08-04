BUNKER JOBS: Recruitment Firm Advertises Dubai Trader Roles

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hires will be based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Recruitment firm Consortio has advertised several trader positions open at a company's new bunker division in the UAE.

The firm has 'full financial backing to fuel and sustain their growth plans', Consortio said in a job advertisement on its website, without identifying its client.

"The company has firm plans to develop a core bunker trading team that will be situated in the UAE and will consist of up to 5 traders initially," Consortio said.

"There are openings to join at Senior Level, Mid Level and Junior Level, depending on the experience and portfolio of each trader."

The advertisement lists the following requirements for the roles:

Have worked as a B2B bunker trader for a between of 2-6 years

Be managing a highly profitable portfolio of customers and suppliers that can be transferred

Have a driven and ambitious attitude

Be an excellent team player with aspirations of managing / mentoring junior colleagues

Thrive from the "round-the-clock" lifestyle of trading/shipping

Possess excellent time-keeping & organisational skills

Be willing and able to relocate to UAE (if based overseas)

