BUNKER JOBS: Med Petroleum Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a strong understanding of the bunker market and excellent analytical and negotiation skills. Image Credit: Med Petroleum

Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Med Petroleum is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong understanding of the bunker market and excellent analytical and negotiation skills, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday. Experience in trading or supply-chain management would also be advantageous.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Day-to-day trading activities related to bunkers

Negotiating prices

Managing contracts

Collaborating with suppliers and clients.

Med Petroleum is based in Dubai, and focuses on marine fuel, marine lubricant and spare parts sales across the Middle East.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.