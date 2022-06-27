Exxon Mulls Norway Ammonia Bunker Production Site

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The production facility would be at Exxon's Slagen terminal. Image Credit: ExxonMobil

A group of firms including US energy producer ExxonMobil is considering setting up an ammonia bunker production facility in Norway.

ExxonMobil, Grieg Edge, North Ammonia and GreenH have signed a memorandum of understanding to study the possibility of producing green hydrogen and ammonia in Norway, Exxon said in a statement on its website last week.

The production facility would be at Exxon's Slagen terminal. The facility could produce as much as 20,000 mt/year of green hydrogen, and distribute up to 100,000 mt/year of green ammonia, according to the statement.

"Hydrogen has the potential to significantly reduce CO2 emissions in key sectors of the global economy that create valuable products that support modern life," Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, said in the statement.

"This study will explore the potential for ExxonMobil's Slagen fuel terminal to help reduce emissions from Norway's maritime sector and help achieve society's net-zero ambitions."