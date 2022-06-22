EMEA News
Eschandia, Toshiba Partner up on Heavy-duty Fuel Cell Tech
Echandia: Stockholm-based. File Image / Pixabay.
Swedish battery manufacturer Echandia and Japanese electronics firm Toshiba are to work together on battery fuel-cell technology for the maritime sector.
The firms will focus on increasing the efficiency of extreme, heavy-duty applications, according to the company.
"With this partnership we see the possibility to increase the lifespan of a typical fuel cell by at least 200%," Eschandia said.
The Stockholm-based firm describes itself as an established player in the development of advanced battery and fuel-cell systems for maritime and industrial applications.
Battery and fuel-cell technology in the maritime field tends to be used on smaller vessels with defined journey times, typically a ferry.
Echandia said earlier this month that it is to is to equip a second ferry operated by Stockholm shipping company Green City Ferries with electric power.