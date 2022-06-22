Eschandia, Toshiba Partner up on Heavy-duty Fuel Cell Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Echandia: Stockholm-based. File Image / Pixabay.

Swedish battery manufacturer Echandia and Japanese electronics firm Toshiba are to work together on battery fuel-cell technology for the maritime sector.

The firms will focus on increasing the efficiency of extreme, heavy-duty applications, according to the company.

"With this partnership we see the possibility to increase the lifespan of a typical fuel cell by at least 200%," Eschandia said.

The Stockholm-based firm describes itself as an established player in the development of advanced battery and fuel-cell systems for maritime and industrial applications.

Battery and fuel-cell technology in the maritime field tends to be used on smaller vessels with defined journey times, typically a ferry.

Echandia said earlier this month that it is to is to equip a second ferry operated by Stockholm shipping company Green City Ferries with electric power.